 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $235,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom craftsman style home in the Historic District of Statesville. Convenient location to shopping and dining. Covered front porch, updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite, SS appliances and backsplash. Newer windows, HVAC, flooring lighting and high end trim work. Large primary bedroom with en-suite bath and walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Additional living space in upstairs bonus room area. Back deck overlooking large semi-fenced in yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert