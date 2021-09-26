3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $235,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom craftsman style home in the Historic District of Statesville. Convenient location to shopping and dining. Covered front porch, updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite, SS appliances and backsplash. Newer windows, HVAC, flooring lighting and high end trim work. Large primary bedroom with en-suite bath and walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Additional living space in upstairs bonus room area. Back deck overlooking large semi-fenced in yard.