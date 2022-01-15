Currently under construction with an estimated completion of March 2022. Beautiful two-story home with 3bd/2.5 baths, bright white kitchen with Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. LVP flooring throughout the main level and carpet in bedrooms upstairs. The primary bedroom has an attached full bath, ceiling fan, and double closet. Great Statesville location.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
- Updated
A chase Monday night led to the arrest of a South Carolina man.
- Updated
Elon redshirt freshman football player Jabril Williams (Statesville H.S.) was named to Phil Steele’s FCS Freshman All-American team this week.
As the crane moved one of the small homes through the air near Fifth Street Ministries, there was a bit of nervousness in the air as well. Tha…
- Updated
CULLOWHEE – James D. Hogan has been appointed assistant vice chancellor for engagement at Western Carolina University.
Statesville native Breon Borders made three solo tackles Sunday in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…
- Updated
A Statesville man, convicted of second-degree sex offense in 1995, was arrested Tuesday on a statutory sex offense charge involving a 4-year-o…
Former CEO charged with embezzling $15 million from Hickory company has already served time for stealing from an employer.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.