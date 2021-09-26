 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $234,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $234,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $234,000

Horse lovers look no further for the beautiful property in LOVE VALLEY. 3 parcels totaling 2.02 acres +or-. This property has 8 campsites with water & electricity hook up. 13 covered stalls and 6 uncovered. Tack room & unfinished bunk house. Also, outside full bath room for campers . Pasture has electric fencing & the entire property is fenced also. The interior of the home was painted 3 years ago & is and well maintained. Owner will leave all interior appliances if buyer so desires. Sellers have expressed their desire to sell "as is" with no repairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert