3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $234,000

Horse lovers look no further for the beautiful property in LOVE VALLEY. 3 parcels totaling 2.02 acres +or-. This property has 8 campsites with water & electricity hook up. 13 covered stalls and 6 uncovered. Tack room & unfinished bunk house. Also, outside full bath room for campers . Pasture has electric fencing & the entire property is fenced also. The interior of the home was painted 3 years ago & is and well maintained. Owner will leave all interior appliances if buyer so desires. Sellers have expressed their desire to sell "as is" with no repairs.