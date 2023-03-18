BRAND NEW two-story home with 3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths, 1240 Sq. Ft. Open family room, kitchen, and dining area with LVP flooring throughout. ALL NEW APPLIANCES including SS sink, dishwasher, range, and exhaust hood. White Shaker style cabinets with soft close drawers and granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Ceiling Fans, Hi-Efficiency heat pump HVAC System. Nice level lot with trees in the backyard. No HOA. One-year builders warranty included.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $229,900
