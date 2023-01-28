 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $229,000

Seller is offering 5K in seller paid closing costs, which can also be applied to interest rate buy down! Beautiful new build near downtown Statesville! This build comes stock with all appliances, tile in the master bathroom & kitchen, and a perfect floorplan for any family! This area has a ton of new construction & flips going on, don't miss out on your opportunity!

