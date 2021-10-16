3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $225,000

Beautiful newer construction all on one level in nice established neighborhood! Great location convenient to shopping, restaurants, Interstate and hospital. Hardwood floors, tile and granite in kitchen and baths, Open L-shaped kitchen features subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances leads, and island. Kitchen opens into great room with vaulted ceiling. The owner's suite bedroom has vaulted ceilings, double sinks and walk-in shower. Primary bedroom overlooks the private back yard. Nice deck and very easily maintainable yard with mature trees. Approximately 2 miles from I40 access and less than 5 miles from I77 for ease of commute. Showings will begin on Saturday, October 16th.