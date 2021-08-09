3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $225,000

Lovingly maintained one owner home. The main level features a spacious living room, kitchen, full bath, and bedroom. Upstairs hosts an additional 2 bedrooms and a half bath. Full basement is heated & cooled, has a full bathroom, 2 additional finished rooms, and a workspace. Enjoy the sounds of the adjacent stream from your wrap around porch. Vinyl replacement windows. Whole home Generac generator installed in 2015. 2 Car carport. Outbuilding is wired. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Basement Workbench, & dehumidifier convey.