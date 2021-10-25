 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $225,000

New construction!! Do not miss this opportunity to have a brand new house with brand new finishes at this price point! Located within 5 minutes of downtown Statesville, and 5 minutes from I-77. Estimated completion date is 12/15/21 - 01/01/22. Closing must be within 14 days of certificate of occupancy given. **Note, pictures are sample photos of the finished version of his home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert