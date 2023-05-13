Brand New construction one level Bungalow living in Statesville. Walking distance to public schools. 3 bedroom 2 full bath plan features open vaulted family room and kitchen area. Primary suite with walk in closet. Two large bathrooms. Windows added to capture light. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters throughout, black hardware package, luxury vinyl plank in baths,hall,family and kitchen. Slow close white shaker cabinets throughout. Pantry and entry closet for storage. Crawl is open for storage of lawn equipment. Large homesite with slope to woods in rear.