3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $225,000

Meticulously maintained and loved end unit townhome. Perfect for any first time homeowner or investor looking to add to their rental portfolio. Low maintenance living, low association fees for all exterior maintenance, travel without worrying about your lawn maintenance. Spacious rooms and bedrooms and patio area to spread out. Welcome Home!

