Completed new construction that is ready for you to move in! Very nice upgrades like granite counter tops, slow close cabinet drawers and an open floor plan. Stainless appliances (stove and fridge) are included. 100% financing is available through our preferred lender. Privacy fence is going to be installed on the right side of the property. Photos are of the exact house plan, colors, and fixtures but it was built in a different location.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $219,900
