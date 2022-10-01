3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $219,900

You don't want to miss out on this beautiful end unit townhome. Minutes to downtown Statesville and major highways for an easy commute to any location. This well maintained like new townhome offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large living-room with a very spacious kitchen. Has extra storage unit attached out back along side your patio. Easy living setup with lawn maintenance and care included in the HOA. Come and see this unit before its too late.