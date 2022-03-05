 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $219,000

Back on Market through No Fault of the Seller! Quiet country flat lot with 3 bedroom 2 bath NEW HOME with everything brand new. Home Warranty through builder! Conveniently located near Troutman and Statesville. Don't miss this opportunity, Get it before it's gone!!!

