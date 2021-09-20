3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $209,900

Back and the market and significantly reduced price... recently appraised at 225,000. Sitting on a 3.5 acre lot, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers privacy galore. You will love the spacious living areas and bedrooms. Beautiful hardwood flooring! Acreage includes fenced pastures, a 3 stall barn, spacious workshop and storage buildings. The back deck is perfect for enjoying summer evenings.