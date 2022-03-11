3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $2,385,000

This 90+/- acres tract of land is home to 2 freshwater ponds, wooded hills, and large pasture areas. This is currently a working farm, so all lands are completely fenced in, and includes a greenhouse, hay barn, and misc outbuildings, along with the 3 bedroom homeplace. With this property you could continue to use it as a working farm, move-in ready, or you could sub-divide and turn it into very nice community development. Come and check out this property conveniently located near I-77 between exit 45 - and exit 49. Professional photos are coming.