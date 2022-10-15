3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $2,099

Larkin Golf Club. Come see this beautiful 3-bed, 2-bath home on 1800 sf with amazing views both front and rear. 2020 home build nestled in the back of the community and offering tile floors, ceiling fans, oversized garage, all appliances included, and sunroom/office/flex space on the rear of the home. The kitchen offers bar seating, oversized island, pantry and additional seating area. Spacious primary suite located on the rear of the home offers 2 sinks, oversized tub, large closet adjoining the bathroom and ample square footage for a sitting area or additional office use. Dedicated laundry room with folding table, garage bump out for dedicated shop space, coffered kitchen ceilings, and other tasteful upgrades make this home a must see.