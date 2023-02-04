Come see this 3/2 new construction home with extra storage provided by the double closets in Bedroom 2. Large Primary Suite with walk-in closets and a dedicated laundry room with additional rear-entry mudroom. The spacious eat-in kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and more. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $199,900
