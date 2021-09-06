 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $199,900

Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home Expertly Designed For Peaceful Living. Everything Is New, Roof, Doors, HVAC, Windows, All Plumbing, All Electrical, Hot Water Heater, Deck, Flooring. Large Great Room w/New LVP Flooring, Dining Area Open To Kitchen, New Kitchen w/Shaker Cabinets, Granite & Butcher Block Counters, Eat-At Island, Stainless Appliances & Tile Backsplash, Primary Bedroom w/Walk-In Closet, New Primary Bath w/Tile Flooring, Walk-In Shower & Double Sink Vanity, Large Secondary Bedrooms, Mud Room w/Access to Back Deck, Private Privacy Fenced Backyard, Excellent Location Close to I-77, Schools, Restaurants & Shopping.

