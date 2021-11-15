 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $199,000

Great opportunity!!! This spacious ranch home in Historic Statesville is close to everything, yet tucked away on a quiet street. NEW Roof in 2020, Updated Kitchen and flooring throughout in 2017. The Large family room has nice built-in & fireplace. Covered rocking chair porch in front and covered patio in back. Laundry room. Pull down attic. "Bonus" is new storage shed/workshop! **MULTIPLE OFFERS. PLEASE BRING HIGHEST AND BEST BY 5:00, SUNDAY 11/14. SELLERS WILL MAKE DECISION THEN.

