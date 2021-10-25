3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $198,900

One of Statesville's most desired neighborhoods has this beautiful character home finally on the market. Quiet neighborhood, fenced backyard, covered porch, located steps form Mac Anderson park and convenient to city amenities. Features 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, dining area, office and family room with gas fireplace. Covered and enclosed back porch just waiting for you with a cup of coffee or tea to sit and watch the squirrels or pets prance and play this lovely tranquil location. Priced to sell, you don’t want this one to get away!