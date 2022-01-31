This beautiful, all brick, ranch is ready for you to call it home. Built in 1948, I wish these walls could talk giving first-hand knowledge to all of the history this home has seen along with what it envisions for itself in the future. Picture the millworker of 1948 coming home and settling in this living room getting warm by what I can only assume would have been a wood-burning fireplace at that time (gas now). Then cleaning up in the bathroom as a meal is being prepared in the kitchen attached to a perfectly sized eating nook. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home was functional then and is functional now. The layout is functional as is, but it can easily be turned into a space with an additional bathroom and walk-in closet. This home has endless possibilities for the homeowner who wants quiet living or the investor who wants to make this into a modern-day structure.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $186,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
Drivers report engine issues after fueling up at Tomlin Mill One Stop. Owner: 'We’re going to make this right'
- Updated
When John Saunders heard his Ford F-150 making strange noises Monday, he first thought it might just need a little maintenance. But when he st…
- Updated
A Harmony man is facing driving while impaired and other charges after his vehicle struck an Iredell Sheriff’s Office patrol car Monday night.
- Updated
A vehicle and camper were destroyed and a home damaged by fire Saturday morning.
- Updated
OLIN—North Iredell’s Jackson Hawkins glanced over at the bleachers on the home side and noticed his older sister, Ashley, in attendance.
Mitchell Community College announced the following students made the full-time and part-time dean’s list for the fall semester 2021. To be eli…
- Updated
The Statesville Fire Department quickly put out a fire Wednesday at a house on Newbern Avenue, but how it started might take longer to figure out.
Nestled behind Fifth Street Ministries are two tiny homes which are the culmination of a vision, one that started with a few people and grew t…
Late last week, PAR agreed to take more than 20 dogs seized from a hoarding situation in Gaston County, Donald Gullett, development director f…
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.