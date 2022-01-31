3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $186,500

This beautiful, all brick, ranch is ready for you to call it home. Built in 1948, I wish these walls could talk giving first-hand knowledge to all of the history this home has seen along with what it envisions for itself in the future. Picture the millworker of 1948 coming home and settling in this living room getting warm by what I can only assume would have been a wood-burning fireplace at that time (gas now). Then cleaning up in the bathroom as a meal is being prepared in the kitchen attached to a perfectly sized eating nook. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home was functional then and is functional now. The layout is functional as is, but it can easily be turned into a space with an additional bathroom and walk-in closet. This home has endless possibilities for the homeowner who wants quiet living or the investor who wants to make this into a modern-day structure.