3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $185,000

Multiple offers on this property! The seller is asking for all/highest and best offers by 5:00 PM on Monday. A very rare find under $200,000!!!! Sold AS-IS, this 3 BR, 1-1/2 Bath brick ranch is perfect for the investor or first time home buyer. Lots of potential. One car carport, newer roof, 2019 hot water heater, large level yard. Septic pumped in 2021. Utility room has a wall heater unit, not counted in HLA, but in Other Square Footage. Refrigerator is negotiable. Wall A/C units have been taken out of windows but will remain with home if buyer desires. Close to shopping, medical and I-40/I-77 access!