 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $179,995

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $179,995

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $179,995

Beautifully remodeled home on fantastic lot. Gorgeous flooring throughout with renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Full basement with endless possibilities. Great deck for entertaining. Priced to sell. Won't last long. Book your showing now!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert