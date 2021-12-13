This spacious, move-in ready home has new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Two living spaces highlight this split floor plan that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and new ceiling fans. The spacious primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities and separate shower. All 3 bedrooms have large closets. Roomy eat-in kitchen with island. Sizeable storage building out back. Large, level lot in a quiet community with no HOA. Conveniently located off Hwy 64/90 between Statesville & Taylorsville. Close to Historic Downtown Statesville. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $175,000
