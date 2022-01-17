Well maintained 3/2 Doublewide 2017 in quiet neighborhood right off Old Mt Rd. MOVE IN ready and clean. Concrete Drive and woods behind you. Enjoy grilling in your private backyard. Close to State Park and shopping yet country. Newly paved road in neighborhood. Tax record states year built 2018 at one place and 2017 in another. Measurements from tax card.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a winter storm warning for Iredell County that will go into effect at midnig…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
- Updated
A chase Monday night led to the arrest of a South Carolina man.
- Updated
Elon redshirt freshman football player Jabril Williams (Statesville H.S.) was named to Phil Steele’s FCS Freshman All-American team this week.
As the crane moved one of the small homes through the air near Fifth Street Ministries, there was a bit of nervousness in the air as well. Tha…
- Updated
CULLOWHEE – James D. Hogan has been appointed assistant vice chancellor for engagement at Western Carolina University.
- Updated
The snow that began falling in Statesville on Sunday was the first significant accumulation in a few years, but downtown has been blanketed by…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 2-8.
- Updated
A Statesville man, convicted of second-degree sex offense in 1995, was arrested Tuesday on a statutory sex offense charge involving a 4-year-o…