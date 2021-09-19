3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $169,900

Welcome Home! Don't miss out on this great opportunity!! Must see!! A beautiful "newly renovated home" awaits you. With a beautiful view for sitting and sipping your morning coffee or late evening cook out in a tranquil location! Nice home with large yard in a nice established neighborhood. Dinner on deck overlooking the large private backyard is perfect. An antique vanity in the master bath with beautiful barn doors created just for this special sweet home! Plenty of space for family gatherings and even gardening! Great location convenient to shopping, churches, restaurants, and more! Thanks for showing!