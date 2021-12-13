3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $165,000

Home has been completely remodeled. Kitchen features white shaker cabinets, marble look countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Original hardwood floors along with new vinyl flooring, crown moulding, beadboard and barn door are just some of the interior details. New vinyl siding, new insulated windows, updated electrical, plumbing, HVAC and new water heater. Covered front porch and rear patio overlooking the huge backyard complete the appeal of this home. Oversized 1 car garage and storage buildings are as is. Location is convenient to restaurants, shopping, schools and all downtown Statesville has to offer.