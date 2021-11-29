 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $149,900

Completely remodeled and move in ready! Large flat 1 acre lot backing to woods. NEW Counters, Cabinets, Backspash, Appliances, Deck and Front Porch, New Light Fixtures, New Flooring and Bathroom Fixtures. Roof is about 5 years old. Master Bath features Walk in Closet and Large Shower. Open Floor plan.

