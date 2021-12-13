3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $145,000

PRICE REDUCED!!! Attention Investors and Homebuyers! Come See This Newly Renovated 3 Bed 2 FULL Bath Turnkey Home. NEW Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, NEW Carpet in all Bedrooms, NEW Kitchen Cabinets and Countertops, LIKE NEW Appliances, NEW Bathroom Vanities and Fixtures, NEW Ceiling Fans, NEW Water Heater, and so Much More!!! Close to Downtown Statesville, Restaurants and Shopping! A NEW House Feel for a Fraction of the Cost!!!