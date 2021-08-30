This awesome 3 bedroom ranch style home, nestled in Statesville, offers a unique feel, cool trends and plenty of room. The brick exterior is accompanied with a long driveway and thoughtful craftsmanship found throughout this beautiful home. This 1960s bungalow is filled with details not found in your typical cookie cutter dwelling. Upon entering, you will be greeted by warm vinyl plank flooring and tons of natural light. The kitchen offers new granite counter tops, wood cabinetry, lots of counter space for meal prep, artful backsplash and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are incredibly spacious and offer lots of closet space. The backyard is also the ideal spot for barbecues and outdoor gathering. Schedule your private tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $125,000
