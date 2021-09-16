 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $100,000

Great investment opportunity. Perfect home for a rental, received between $800-$900 rent but potential for more. Tax card lists at 4 BR/ 2 BA but one room doesn’t have a closet. There is plenty of space upstairs! Large backyard and front porch.

