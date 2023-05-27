Brand new construction in Bell Farm, an all-new community near Statesville's country club. This single-story residence features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2-car garage. The spacious and open kitchen includes a large island with a breakfast bar, beautiful white cabinets, dishwasher, range with gas cooktop, microwave, and refrigerator. The east-facing patio backs to open space with the morning sun peaking through the trees, while offering a shaded retreat for enjoyable outdoor entertaining and relaxation during late afternoons and evenings. Future plans for the community include pickleball courts, walking trails, a community picnic shelter, and a garden. NO pets and NO smoking - no exceptions! Owners are licensed Realtors.