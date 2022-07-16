 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,650

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath single family house with back patio and fenced in backyard. Great backyard located in a up and coming neighborhood. Twelve month lease agreement with a one month security deposit. Apply online at clr-properties.com or call office (704)-872-0112

