3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,650

Wonderful opportunity to rent an up to date home that has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. You can enjoy sitting out on the front porch or the privacy of the back yard. The kitchen offers white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There are laminate hardware floors throughout the 1st floor. The oversized master bedroom has a walk in closet and dual sinks, granite countertops, white vanity cabinets and laminate hardwood floors.