48.87 Acre Beef and Poultry operation with two 600 X 40 poultry houses. Property also features pasture land and Mobile home for the Farm workers. Property has 2500 feet of frontage on the South Yadkin River. Home is all one level and is built for future Upper level expansion. Property is situated in Davie and Iredell Counties. Must Have appointment to view.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,500,000
