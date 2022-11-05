 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,495

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,495

Newly built ranch home with 3 beds 2 baths with luxury finishes throughout. Open floorplan with high ceilings. Gorgeous kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Primary bedroom with private bath and large closet. Residential Benefits Package that offers so many great benefits (air filter delivery service, 24/7 maintenance, credit building, rewards program, utility connection concierge and more!) Refrigerator will be provided!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert