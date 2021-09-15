Privacy and tranquility describe this 176’ waterfront custom designed home, nestled in a peaceful deep-water cove across from LKN State Park. Hardwood floors with natural lighting in abundance. Vaulted ceiling GR, breath-taking crown molding through-out, Pella windows and doors, granite, SS appliances, views of LKN all around. The whole side of the primary bedroom suite has been extended 2’ with exterior door out to gorgeous stamped concrete patio. Striking bath with vaulted ceiling, large linen closet between vanity sinks, tiled shower walls and around garden tub with decorative accents. Two additional bedrooms with lovely Lake Norman views with shared bath, tile flooring, dual sinks and walk-in closets. The beautifully finished lower level of this home is perfect for entertaining family and friends too much to list here, see special feature page. 1,000SF floating dock w/covered boat slip and Hydro Hoist boat lift with 6,600 lb. capacity. Beautiful covered lake side seating area.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,150,000
