WATERFRONT-ESTATE LISTING SOLD AS IS -NO REPAIRS -Will be professionally measured Wednesday 9/13 Sq footage taken from tax records til Wed. Owners did have some remodeling by local builder Lendy Dellinger but did not recall the date - Lovely kitchen with island-lots of cabinets - walk in pantry and large storage room just off entry. Open kitchen/living room (FP but propane tank will NOT remain) lovely sunroom overlooks lake with lots of windows and deck with glass doors off sunroom and primary bedroom. Special feature is Master Bedroom has 2 full baths is super for His and Hers privacy. with additional hall full bath. Deck overlooks Lake with expansive views. Some wallpaper Pier tag will be entered with photos.