Look no further! This turn-key WATERFRONT property has been an income-producing vacation rental for the past few years & is ready for a new owner! Located in quaint Sherrills Ford, NC, this cute cottage-style home has a finished walk-out basement w/2nd kitchen, Bedroom & full bathroom for extra living space. House is being sold fully furnished & can sleep up to 10 people! The large, private lot has lots of native plants like azaleas, hydrangeas & hostas, a pond water feature, a large grassy area perfect for yard games, and an XL fire pit. Easy access to the Lake with your own private pier w/ covered floating dock, minutes to big water & the main channel. Convenient to the Villages of Terrell w/grocery, restaurants & retail. Don't delay scheduling your private showing b/c this property will not last long! *Finished Basement is approx. 896 sq ft HLA that has separate propane gas logs Fireplace in LR for heat, and a window-unit in the Bedroom for A/C. Stays cool year-round.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $875,000
