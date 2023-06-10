LAKE ACCESS!!! Welcome to Cypress Farms, a New Custom Home Community with Lake Access located in Sherrills Ford!!! Luxury Estate Size lots, located close to Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Gyms, Marinas and so much more! The Frankie Plan offers a Luxury Exterior with fiber cement siding with Covered Front Porch and back deck. Interior features of the Frankie Plan offer: Kitchen with a Large Luxury Island, Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, wall oven with microwave combo, 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher and vented hood. Kitchen opens to the Great Room w/ gas fireplace. Primary Bedroom has Zero Entry Shower & stand alone tub with Spa like feel and TWO Oversized Walk in Closets!! Office on main floor, Oversized Media Room and Loft!. Additional 4th Bedroom w/bath and single bay garage can be added for additional costs.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $849,949
