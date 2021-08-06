Fantastic ranch home with finished basement on a peaceful cove that is located across from the new 500 acre Mountain Creek Park. Home has 3 bedrooms per septic permit but a fourth bedroom and full bath is in the basement which make for a Perfect 2nd living space for family! Home has been updated in 2017 and in 2019 a new composite deck and rails and lower deck was added which is great for entertaining by the lake. NEW top of the line HVAC in 2016 and new water heater in 2020. This home is MOVE-IN READY! Enjoy the covered boat slip with boat lift for pontoon boat and 2 jet ski ramps. Huge shed was recently added to store all your lawn tools and lake toys! Ring doorbell, 5 cameras on dock and outside deck convey.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $825,000
