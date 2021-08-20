Great potential as AIRBNB or VRBO! Beautifully maintained Waterfront home with NO HOA! Beautiful sunrise views, directly off of main channel and located across from Lake Norman State Park. Open concept living at its finest-cathedral ceilings in the main living areas and open water views from most rooms. Kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Primary suite, two secondary bedrooms, one is being used as an office, & full bath on main level. Upstairs currently used as a office and recreational area - perfect for just about any use! Finished basement could be used as a secondary living space and includes vinyl planked floors throughout, guest suite with a full bath, and large open living space with built in wet bar - perfect for entertaining! In addition, there is unfinished space in the basement that can be used for storage or a small workshop. Close proximity to the new shopping center at Slanting Bridge & easily assessable to I-77 and I-40. Welcome Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $820,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department arrested two people and a warrant was issued for a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a man a…
- Updated
Two months ago, at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships, A’laya Gillespie pulled off a feat that …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
It’s been more than a decade since David Childers came back to Statesville from an international peacekeeping mission that took him to Kosovo,…
Charges dropped against Jermaine Sanders, but Mooresville still hasn't retyrbed money it seized from him
- Updated
Criminal charges were dismissed against Jermaine Sanders, but he is still waiting to have his money seized during the investigation returned t…
Brad Borders wasn’t entirely sure why Donald and David Childers were coming to his office Tuesday.
- Updated
Union Grove Fire Chief Nolan Shumaker didn’t have to go far to catch a glimpse of one of the funnel clouds spotted in Iredell County on Tuesda…
- Updated
One teen has been charged and a second is being sought in connection with the theft of an all terrain vehicle.