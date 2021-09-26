HUGE $80K PRICE REDUCTION!!! This turn-key WATERFRONT vacation rental is ready for a new owner! Located in quaint Sherrills Ford, NC, this cute cottage-style home has an open floor plan w/big windows for awesome views of the lake throughout the home, plenty of bedrooms for all & a wrap around deck w/retractable awning for great outdoor living. Finished walk-out basement w/2nd Kitchen, Bedroom & full Bathroom for extra living space. House is being sold fully furnished & can sleep up to 10 people! The large, private lot has lots of native plants & shade trees, a large, level grassy area & a big fire pit. Easy access to the Lake for boating & water sports via your own private pier w/ covered floating dock, minutes to big water & the main channel. Convenient to the Villages of Terrell w/grocery, restaurants & retail. *Finished Basement is approx. 896 sq ft HLA that has separate propane gas logs Fireplace in LR for heat, and a window-unit in the Bedroom for A/C. Stays cool year-round.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $795,000
