3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $775,500

Welcome to Cypress Farms, a new community just off of NC-150 in the lovely lake access Lake Norman community of Sherrills Ford! Gorgeous proposed NEW CONSTRUCTION. Don't miss this beautiful semi-custom-built home. This delightful home boasts 4 bedrooms, a family room, a dedicated office, a kitchen with an island, recessed lights, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, tile in the bathrooms, a large yard, 2 car garage, and a Hard Coat Stucco or Hardi Board exterior with STONE ACCENT. There is plenty of closet space, the primary bedroom has a LARGE walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, bonus room, and family room. Close in proximity to HWY-150, Highway 16, restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, marinas, and a daycare center. Easy drive to Charlotte and the airport! Dedicated lake access for your canoe and kayak!