Come check out this exceptional piece of property with 1060 of Road Frontage on Sherrills Ford Rd. Sherrills Ford is growing and the main connector Road is Sherrills Ford Rd. This is currently zoned Residential and there are 3 parcels individually deeded (460904704490, 460904700435, 460904606310). The property is also being listed as Residential that includes the All Brick Ranch with Full Basement, a Shop (28x36) w/200 amp - hvac, Barn (48x36) w/100 amp. The well is 615 ft. deep and 5 gpm. There is 3 phase power, Natural Gas, and City Water all on Sherrill Ford Rd itself. Norfolk Railroad owns 100 ft. on either side of the tracks along a portion of these three parcels. The properties are currently being used as a personal home and horse ranch. With all the changes happening in this area of the County there is a potential opportunity for many things. Come see for yourself how this exceptional property can fit your needs. Reach out to Kathy Byrnes at 704-881-3930 for more details
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $775,000
