Welcome home to this well maintained & recently renovated home nestled in the charming lake community of Pointe Norman. This all brick home offers great curb appeal with a rocking chair front porch. Once inside, the home is complete with hardwood floors, 2 story great room & lots of natural light. The open foyer leads into a large dining room finished with new plantation shutters. Kitchen was updated in 2020 including new appliances, granite and cabinets & is sure delight any chef. The main level primary bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet, en-suite including an updated rain shower, tile floors, vanity, and cabinets. The oversized covered back porch with solar shades offers a perfect place to relax, bbq & leads directly into the private fenced backyard. Upstairs you'll find two generous sized secondary bedrooms with a jack & jill bath, billiards room & a bonus room (currently being used as a guest room). Deeded Boat Slip is an extra added bonus! New Water Heater 2020, New HVAC 2019.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Want to get away? Your first step toward traveling abroad can start in Iredell County if you need a passport, as the Register of Deeds Office …
- Updated
A Statesville man faces multiple felony charges from two incidents, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
- Updated
A Salisbury man was arrested on felony charges Feb. 11 in Mooresville after a foot chase, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
The 145 pounds of marijuana Iredell County deputies discovered during a traffic stop Monday has landed a pair of New York men in jail.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Lis…
Twenty-five years ago:
When Christopher “Skip” McCall was growing up in Statesville in the days of segregation, he had to learn from his grandmother how to avoid tro…
- Updated
OLIN—Beckham Tharpe poured in 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds Monday night to lead No. 3 seed North Iredell to a 76-43 victory over No. 6 …
When and how did you acquire the car? I bought it from Goodguys, which is a big car club, in 2014. I’ve been a member since 2012.
A quick question for you: What do Clay Aiken, John Coltrane, Charlie Daniels, Donna Fargo, Roberta Flack, Andy Griffith, Arthur Smith, Kate Sm…