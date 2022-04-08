3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $750,000

What a view! Three bedroom, three bathroom waterfront home with stunning views of Lake Norman as well as a wooded side view to fulfill your nature loving dreams. Permitted dock has jet ski lift for two as well as a sundeck. Sit on the covered back porch and enjoy the view and sounds of nature. Unfinished basement with full bathroom and attached two car garage. Must see! Showings will begin Friday 4/8/22 at 10am! *This property is an estate and is subject to court approval*