 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $750,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $750,000

What a view! Three bedroom, three bathroom waterfront home with stunning views of Lake Norman as well as a wooded side view to fulfill your nature loving dreams. Permitted dock has jet ski lift for two as well as a sundeck. Sit on the covered back porch and enjoy the view and sounds of nature. Unfinished basement with full bathroom and attached two car garage. Must see! Showings will begin Friday 4/8/22 at 10am! *This property is an estate and is subject to court approval*

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert