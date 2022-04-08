3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $700,000

Beautiful water and a fantastic view! This is an exceptional value on a hard-to-find gem! This is one of the original lake cottages on the west side of the lake. Life on this side of the lake is quieter, but the conveniences keep growing! Less than 3 miles to all the new shopping and dining in Sherrills Ford, 5 miles to HWY 16 By-Pass. Catawba County has a low county tax rate and there are no city taxes. Wonderful neighborhood schools. Dead end street, little to no traffic, and this lot is great. A gentle slope, easy to navigate to the water's edge. A fully permitted dock is in place, and with some adjustments, you can improve the hoist to get your boat out of the water into your personal boathouse. The house is open and holds great possibilities. A perfect way to afford your dream lake location and work on the house. You know the saying, location, location, location! Live comfortably and enjoy lake living while you expand, improve and create your dream home for your dream lake life!