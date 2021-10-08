www.TeeterAtTheLake.com Rare, gorgeous lot has year round deep water (18ft last time we measured) & is located near the Main Channel. +150' of shoreline includes a floating dock, platform pier & walking bridge. Beautiful long range views of Lake Norman from the dock, pier & oversized screened porch. This 3 bedroom home is on a quiet street. Large lot just waiting for you to build your ideal home. It's great for weekend get-a-ways or to reside in until you are ready to build your dream lake home. No HOA!!! Located close to the new shopping center at Hwy 150 and Slanting Bridge Rd. Growing area of the lake! Don't miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $675,000
