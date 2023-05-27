Looking for lake access with no HOA? This beautiful ranch home built in 2016 has just that. Right out your front door is a community boat ramp to access all of Lake Norman. This stunning home has 3 bedrooms, office/flex space and 2.5 baths. Sitting on just under an acre, this lot has two driveways with the second drive to keep your boat, RV, trailers etc. This picture perfect yard offers irrigation and very well kept landscaping. Walk through the front door into your stunning great room with gas fireplace. The open floor plan with large widows feels very bright and spacious . Step into the stunning kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. The Large Master suite has walk-in shower with garden tub and separate closets. The additional bedrooms are oversized with their very own walk-in closets. The bathrooms have been updated with tile floors and new vanities. New LVP throughout. This home and property is a must see!!